QCPD: 100% Crime Clearance in 8 Focus Crimes

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan on Monday reported that his command has reached a significant achievement from 6-12 May 2024, boasting a noteworthy 100 percent Crime Clearance Efficiency (CCE) across eight focus crimes within Quezon City.

Maranan said during the these period, there were 22 recorded incidents of the eight focus crimes (Murder, Homicide, Physical Injury, Rape, Theft, Robbery, Car Theft, and Motorcycle Theft), compared to 28 incidents recorded from the previous week. This indicates a decrease of 6 incidents or 21.43 percent.

Moreover, the Crime Solution Efficiency (CSE) increased from 71.43 percent to 95.45 percent, marking a 24.02 percent difference from 29 April - 5 May 2024, to 6-12 May 2024.

In Street Crimes in Quezon City recorded 1 incident for three (3) consecutive weeks. These accomplishments stem from intensified police visibility, increased police presence, and the implementation of 24/7 checkpoints by QCPD personnel throughout Quezon City. This underscores the effectiveness of intensified campaigns against all forms of criminality and community engagement initiatives spearheaded by the Police District.

"I am pleased to announce these achievements to our fellow Quezon City citizens. Through our intensified efforts in anti-criminality operations, enhanced police presence, and the cooperation of the public, we can ensure 24/7 safety in Quezon City. The entire force of QCPD remains vigilant in every corner of our community to guarantee the safety of every citizen and provide them with the necessary services they deserve," Maranan said, as he commended the men and women of QCPD for their tireless dedication in carrying out their duties and responsibilities as police officers.