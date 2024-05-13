QC crime rate drops 21.43%

The crime volume across eight focus crimes in Quezon City has dropped by more at least 21 percent over the past two weeks, Quezon City Police District Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said Monday.

According to Maranan, the “significant achievement” occurred from 6 to 12 May, boasting a noteworthy 100 percent crime clearance efficiency across eight focus crimes within Quezon City.

The so-called eight focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, car theft, and motorcycle theft.

During the same period, he said there were 22 recorded incidents of the eight focus crimes, compared to 28 incidents recorded from the previous week. This indicates a decrease of 6 incidents or 21.43 percent.

Likewise, he noted that the crime solution efficiency increased from 71.43 percent to 95.45 percent, marking a 24.02 percent difference from 29 April to 5 May, and 6 to 12 May.

The street crimes in Quezon City also dropped over the past three weeks, with only one incident.

Maranan said these accomplishments stemmed from the “intensified police visibility, and the implementation of 24/7 checkpoints by QCPD personnel” throughout Quezon City.

“I am pleased to announce these achievements to our fellow Quezon City citizens. Through our intensified efforts in anti-criminality operations, enhanced police presence, and the cooperation of the public, we can ensure 24/7 safety in Quezon City,” he said.

“The entire force of QCPD remains vigilant in every corner of our community to guarantee the safety of every citizen and provide them with the necessary services they deserve,” he added, as he commended the men and women of QCPD for their tireless dedication in carrying out their duties and responsibilities as police officers.