PDLs in Quirino get livelihood, TUPAD assistance

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Monday reported that persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) received assistance on Labor Day.

The Labor Department, in cooperation with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), provided starter kits for welding, dishwashing liquid-making, rags-making, and carpentry to four PDLs through the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program.

Meanwhile, 20 other PDLs were provided with emergency employment assistance through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program and will receive P4,500 each after 10 days of community work.

DOLE Region 2 Chief Administrative Officer Reginald B. Estioco and DOLE Quirino Field Office Head Geraldine B. Labayani encouraged the beneficiaries to make good use of their opportunities.

BJMP Jail Senior Inspector Janos F. Taeza thanked the provincial government of Quirino and the DOLE for initiating the provision of assistance that will also provide the PDL with new skills and a sense of purpose.