Marcos to newly-promoted officials: Address Phl's complex security needs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday told the newly promoted military officers to brace themselves and address the country's complex security needs.

In his speech during the oath-taking ceremony of the 39 newly promoted Generals and flag officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Marcos said that the generals and officers still had a lot of work ahead of them as the stars on the shoulders stood for their obligations.

"The load that you carry, are in fact, our people's hopes. Especially now that we are at the juncture of our history where our nation face complex security challenges. Your response to which requires bold thinking, brave action which I know you can supply in abundant amounts as befits your rank and you can summon from your previous experience," Marcos said.

"This is the landscape that confronts you now, it is a security rain that you have to address in the remaining tours of duty in our career," Marcos added.

While Marcos did not elaborate on these issues, the country has been at the forefront of China's assertive maritime territorial ambitions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

With his administration shifting its emphasis from domestic to exterior dangers, Marcos has been firm in defending the Philippines' sovereign rights.

As senior commanders in our armed forces, Marcos hoped that the stars bestowed upon them would act as a source of encouragement for them to carry out their responsibilities "with the utmost dedication, professionalism, integrity, all worthy of emulation."

"Be a boot on the ground, or be among them, and still command from the front," Marcos said, reminding the newly promoted officers of the heavier responsibilities they have now.

"Be mindful always of the weight that that carries," Marcos added.

Twenty of the 39 newly promoted military officers come from the Philippine Army (PA), nine from the Philippine Navy, nine from the Philippine Air Force (PAF), and one from the Chaplain Service (CHS).

Former Presidential Security Command chief Major General Ramon Zagala and current PSC commander Major General Jesus Morales also took oath before the President.