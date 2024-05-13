Be a boot on the ground, Marcos tells generals

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday told the newly promoted military officers to brace themselves and address the country’s complex security needs.

In his speech during the oath-taking of the 39 newly promoted generals and flag officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Marcos said they still had a lot of work ahead of them as the stars on their shoulders stood for their obligations.

“The load that you carry is in fact our people’s hopes. Specially now that we are at the juncture of our history where our nation faces complex security challenges. Your response to which requires bold thinking, brave action which I know you can supply in abundant amounts as befits your rank and you can summon from your previous experience,” Marcos said.

“This is the landscape that confronts you now, it is a security rain that you have to address in the remaining tours of duty in your career,” he added.