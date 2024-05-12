QC police ops net 2 most wanted individuals

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Sunday said two individuals on their most wanted list fell into their traps in its separate operations over the weekend.

According to QCPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, the first suspect, identified as John Zacarie Casauay of Barangay Sauyo, Novaliches, Quezon City, was collared by the District Anti-Carnapping Unit on Saturday.

Casauay, 24 years old, the Number 8 district level most wanted person, was cornered at around 3:40 p.m. in front of a gas station along Sauyo Road.

He has three warrants of arrest for violating the Republic Act 10883 or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

Meanwhile, authorities from the QCPD Anonas Police Station also netted Jovito Burlayan Bolongaita, the No. 6 Provincial Level Most Wanted Person of Misamis Occidental.

Bolongaita, 79 years old, a resident of Barangay Pansol, Quezon City, has a pending warrant of arrest for Statutory Rape issued by the Misamis Occidental Regional Trial Court Branch 36.

Maranan said the court of origin of the warrant would be notified over the arrest of the suspects.