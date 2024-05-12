Phl, NL open pyromusical competition

The 11th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition has formally opened at the seaside of SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, following its four-year hiatus in 2020.

Members of the SM Supermalls management, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, representatives of Skyglitters Enterprises, and Platinum Fireworks Inc. attended the event.

The opening exhibition came from the Philippines’ Skyglitters Enterprise which treated the dark Manila Bay sky as an alluring canvas.

Like our local Filipino painters, Skyglitters Enterprise painted the sky with colorful fireworks and dazzled the audience with large bright lights.

Meanwhile, the Royal Fireworks of The Netherlands (NL) showcased pyrotechnics similar to the works of their country’s very own Vincent Van Gogh and the song he was inspired by.

As Don McLean’s song plays, the dark sky transforms into a “Starry, Starry Night,” accompanied by a stellar performance that ignites the magical imagination of its audience.

More countries will showcase their fireworks in the coming weeks as the competition continues.

Faseecom Co., Ltd. from South Korea will compete against Skylighter Fireworx from Australia on 18 May, while H.C. Pyrotechnics of Belgium will face Germany’s Steffes Ollig Feurwerk on 25 May.

Portugal’s Macedos Pirotecnico will go head to head with China’s Liuyang Jinsheng Fireworks Co, Ltd. on 1 June; and Pyrotex from the United Kingdom will perform before Platinum Fireworks Inc. from the Philippines who will close the exhibition on 8 June.

The pyromusical exhibition begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for audiences who wish to see the spectacular event at SM Tickets in SM Malls.