Muntinlupa City mothers enrolled in the “Womb to Work” program of the local government unit received food packs in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The “Momshies Patrol” and the 1Munti party distributed food packs to mothers enrolled in the program in Muntinlupa City.

The program, one of the social projects of the local government unit aims to help mothers and their children receive medical care and have access to education and other basic services.