Love Scrubs: Tzu Chi volunteers give touching tribute to mothers

The symbolic gesture of respect and love was a touching scene with the feet washers embracing the patients after the cleansing.

TZEC Deputy Medical Director Dr. Susan Irene Lapid-Lim said: “I was reminding myself that it is like I’m doing it for my Mom. It’s just like the services we give here in Tzu Chi. The feeling of fulfillment is because these patients are allowing us to be their doctors. I am grateful to have an opportunity to physically show to our patients that we care for them as persons and not just an eye that we need to treat and operate on.”

Members of the 124th Philippine Air Force Affiliate Reserve Unit (Pafaru) were also present at the center and washed the feet of the other TZEC patients.

Pafaru Technical Sargeant Vincent Garcia described washing someone else’s feet as “very fulfilling.”

“It was my first time to wash someone’s feet. It felt good,” Garcia told DAILY TRIBUNE.

The Pafaru representatives assisted in airlifting of medical equipment and supplies that Tzu Chi had needed for its medical mission in Ormoc last November to commemorate the 10th anniversary of super typhoon Yolanda. The TCFP handed a plaque of appreciation to them during the event.

TCFP CEO Michael Siao also said the washing is a gesture of gratitude to Master Yen.

After the feet washing ceremony, an interfaith prayer was delivered to close the celebration. Then, patients empty their coin banks into TZEC’s donation well.

Julia Buhay, 62, has been diligently saving up a peso daily to donate to TZEC’s cause after her successful pterygium surgery.

“It makes me happy to be a donor of Tzu Chi and have a chance to help others. I realized we were not the only ones struggling. Many people are also suffering so we should extend what help we could afford,” she said.