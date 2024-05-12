Electrify your passion

As the latest addition to the automotive leader’s widest range of electrified vehicle offerings, the All-New Yaris Cross is expected to intensify Toyota’s drive for carbon neutral mobility with its attractive price point, making it Toyota’s most affordable electrified vehicle yet.

During the model’s simultaneous nationwide launch on 4 August held in an unveiling event in Taguig City and in Toyota’s 72 dealerships nationwide, TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto said Toyota hopes to bring the electrified lifestyle even closer to more Filipinos.

“In Toyota, we believe in a multiple pathway approach to achieve carbon neutrality. One of the ways we are empowering you, our customers, to help build a sustainable future is through electrified vehicles,” Okamoto said.

“The way to maximize the environmental benefits of electrified vehicles is through widespread adoption. That is why we offer the widest range of Hybrid Electric Vehicles or HEVs in the market,” he added.

The All-New Yaris Cross expands the easy and practical HEV choices that Toyota offers to its customers, while providing a best-value package that combines a stunning, modern design with advanced vehicle features, and life-enhancing technologies perfect for today’s drivers who pursue their various passions.

From the inside out, the All-New Yaris Cross showcases solid and dynamic design, with its sleek exterior body in metallic colorways, black interior with blue accents, and advanced dashboard features.

The front grille features a trapezoid design, while its rear displays a compact back door and geometric rear lights. The HEV variant also has a panoramic moonroof to further accentuate the premium styling of the All-New Yaris Cross.

Both HEV and Gas variants sport LED headlamps, daytime running lamps, and fog lamps while also showcasing sophistication with its rear combination lamp design.

Under the hood, the All-New Yaris Cross is powered by a 4-cylinder, in-line, 16-valve, dual VVT-i engine with CVT transmission.

A look on the inside tells of mindful design, with features to elevate the riding experience such as a 7-inch TFT multi-information display, wireless charging dock, and panoramic view monitor. The All-New Yaris Cross also has convenience features such as electric power steering (EPS) and wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto with Bluetooth and voice command. Exclusive to the HEV variant is the 6-Speaker Pioneer system.

The S HEV and V CVT variants are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) which includes Pre-Collision System (PCS), Automatic High Beam (AHB), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). The G CVT variant has active safety features such as Electronic Brake Distribution (EBS), Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC).

Truly a halo model in terms of technology that is now made affordable for everyone, the HEV variant is also the first electrified Toyota vehicle to carry the HEV carbon neutrality badge, signifying Toyota’s strong commitment toward a carbon-neutral future.

The All-New Yaris Cross is available in three variants — the 1.5 S HEV CVT, priced at P1,598,000; the 1.5 V CVT, which starts at P1,296,000; and the 1.5 G CVT, priced at P1,199,000.