Electric dreams are made of these

The UX is a showcase of Lexus’ innovative design, luxury features, and advanced safety. It is a compact urban crossover that combines charismatic styling elements and an ultra-efficient powertrain. These features — which draw from a vibrant Japanese heritage — are proudly built and engineered by master craftsmen.

Lexus is proud to announce that the current all-hybrid lineup of the UX has a new and exciting addition: The UX 300e. The all-electric UX 300e brings the best battery electric vehicle (BEV) technology to Lexus customers, with specifications perfectly suited to the urban landscape.

With the arrival of the UX 300e, those who choose to take the very first step into Lexus’ luxury world will also be playing an active role toward a greener future. For Lexus, amazing experiences align with sustainability and a genuine concern for the natural environment.

The UX was engineered to deliver agile handling and unmatched maneuverability. Its size makes it ideal for tackling the urban environment. These key traits are further enhanced by the full BEV drivetrain. No matter how challenging traffic conditions are, the UX 300e will handle them in stride.

The numbers that the UX 300e delivers are impressive. Motor generator maximum output is 204ps. Maximum torque is a mammoth 300Nm for near-instantaneous acceleration. Range from the 72.82kwH lithiumion battery is 560km. Reaching a full charge with AC charging takes 10 hours. With DC charging, 80 minutes is all it takes. Besides its sophisticated BEV drivetrain, the UX 300e is unique from the other UX variants in that a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system comes standard.

The UX was engineered to deliver agile handling and unmatched maneuverability. Its size makes it ideal for tackling the urban environment.

The UX 300e also inherits the further refinements made to the dynamic precision of the UX series for confidence-inspiring performance, along with the expanded functionality of active safety technologies, and the evolution of advanced features through the latest multimedia system.

Like its stablemates, the UX 300e is equipped with Lexus Safety Sense (LSS), a suite of active safety technologies that support the driver and reduce the risk and severity of a range of potential accidents. It includes Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System (PCS) with pedestrian detection, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist, Lane Trace Assist, Road Sign Assist (RSA), and Automatic High Beam (AHB) and Adaptive High-beam System (AHS).

Three-Beam LED headlamps, DRLs, and taillamps; voice recognition; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; and a 13-speaker audio system. For added safety and convenience, the UX300e comes with Hill-Start Assist (HSA), Vehicle Stability Control (VSA); and Blind Spot Monitor (BSM).

The low center of gravity created by the under-floor placement of the BEV battery pack gives the UX 300e a natural performance advantage. In addition to its maneuverable body size and unique “UX” urban compact crossover design, the UX 300e is highly regarded by customers seeking a distinctly quiet and refined BEV driving experience. The enhancements announced for the UX 300e are based on the relentless pursuit of perfection.

This compact urban crossover delivers a premium driving experience alongside Lexus’ famous refinement, comfort, and takumi craftsmanship details. And, now, with a BEV drivetrain, the UX 300e promises to deliver an exhilarating all-electric driving experience that makes no compromises. The UX 300e is priced at P3,898,000.

To learn more, visit the Lexus Manila showroom or Lexus website at lexus.com.ph. You may also visit Lexus PH’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram @lexusphilippines.