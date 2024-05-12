Birthday bows and vows

Tzu Chi Foundation volunteers in Ormoc, Leyte also celebrated the 87th birthday of the Buddhist humanitarian organization’s founder, Dharma Master Cheng Yen, on 4 May, 10 days before her actual birth date, at the DaAi (Great Love) Village. The day was filled with gratitude, well wishes and a call to action for environmental responsibility and community service.

In keeping with Master Cheng Yen (MCY) and Tzu Chi’s three vows — purification of one’s mind, a harmonious society and a world free of disasters — the volunteers performed the three steps, one vow pilgrimage in the village built by the organization.

The 200 participants, including Tzu Chi scholars, gathered in an open area at 4:30 a.m. and started taking three steps and then kneeling and vowing to the ground, repeating the movement until they reached an offerings table.

Some villagers brought offerings for MCY, including flowers, fruits, vegetables and coins cans. The Tzu Chi fund started from coins saved in cans by MCY and its pioneering members and became a practice of Tzu Chi volunteers to be shared to those in need.

The Tzu Chi Youth sang the Chinese song “Life After Life Awakening” by sign language that told the audience that they vowed to follow the path of MCY and continue her legacy of compassion and love.

The day’s activities continued with a “champorado” breakfast followed by a lecture on the importance of environmental protection and volunteer recruitment.

Tzu Chi volunteers then proceeded outside the DaAi Village to visit Virgilio Baguion, the caretaker of Alfreda — the carabao who is a familiar sight at Tzu Chi Ormoc’s pilgrimage event for her ability to kneel down. Along with her calf, Alfreda and the volunteers bowed down on the ground to offer their gratitude to Tzu Chi and MCY.

The event was capped by the participants shouting birthday greetings and wishes to MCY.

“Happy Birthday, Master Cheng Yen! We Wish You a Long and Healthy Life! May You Continue to Spread Love and We Will Continue Following Your Footsteps!” they chorused.