BI intensifies effort vs human trafficking

In an effort to deter human trafficking in the country, the Airport Press Club (APC) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) forged a partnership that focuses on public information sharing.

Ariel Fernandez, the president of the APC, and the BI, represented by deputy spokesman Melvin Mabulac, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 8 May.

According to the Bureau, the MoU focused on collaboration between the BI and members of the APC to share with the public information about current trends and modus operandi on human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

Both parties expressed commitment to approaching human trafficking situations with “empathy, compassion, and cultural knowledge, with the goal of uplifting and empowering victims.”

As part of the coverage of trafficking cases, both parties pledged to protect trafficking victims’ privacy and confidentiality, as well as refrain from publishing personal information under anti-trafficking regulations.

The BI also said that it will cooperate with the APC on measures to improve the ability and awareness of media professionals about human trafficking through workshops, seminars, and resource development.

It noted that its proactive activities aim to inform and warn the public about developing trends and traffickers’ methods of operation, helping citizens identify hazards, and taking preventive measures.