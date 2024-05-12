Apayao irrigation system running soon

BAGUIO CITY — Farmers and residents of Conner municipality and other areas of the Province of Apayao will soon benefit from a completed irrigation project.

The facilities of the Daga Small Irrigation Project Phase 3 will be managed by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Cordillera. The project, worth P7 million, is located in Barangay Daga, Conner, Apayao.

According to the NIA, the irrigation project can serve more than 15 hectares of agricultural land. Its facilities include a sump pit and inlet, a solar pumphouse, a submersible pump, PV array structures, and a perimeter fence, among others.

The project will undergo final inspections and is expected to be handed over to the farmer-beneficiaries of Apayao.

Meanwhile, the NIA Kalinga Irrigation Management Office goes on with improvements and rehabilitation works on canals and other facilities of the Upper Chico River Irrigation System (UCRIS).

Some of the works include the rehabilitation of the main canal along the Tuga Gobgob Main Canal (TGMC), which includes desilting, canal reshaping, and lining.

About 843 meters of concrete lining are targeted to be completed within the main canal during the scheduled water cut-off in the months of May and June 2024.

According to the NIA, these are parts of the maintenance and improvement activities to prevent the wear and tear of the facilities of the irrigation system and to ensure the system functions at its optimal level.