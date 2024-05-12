A taste of wheels to come

Ford Philippines made its presence felt last week unveiling the two new cars but also announcing a partnership with Manila Marriott Hotel.

At the Auto Focus Summer Test Drive Festival from 9 to 12 May at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, the American car brand unveiled the seventh generation Ford Mustang and Territory Sport.

With the latest sports utility vehicle (SUV) distinct visual upgrade to an already favored small SUV, incorporating modern design, spacious interiors, and cutting-edge technology and safety features, Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen is confident it will be a good pick for consumers.

“The New Territory Sport is a welcome addition to our Territory line-up in the Philippines, especially to our customers looking for a sporty and stylish small SUV. It takes the Territory’s modern design and styling up a notch, with unique exterior and interior accents matched by a smooth, technology-enhanced driving experience,” Breen said.

Also present in Ford’s presentation was the new Mustang that made Filipino motorists curious and look into it.

The muscle car will be sporting two variants: Ecoboost Premium at P3.499 million and the GT Premium at P3.999 million and will be released sometime this month.