A taste of wheels to come

Ford Philippines made its presence felt last week unveiling the two new cars but also announcing a partnership with Manila Marriott Hotel.
At the Auto Focus Summer Test Drive Festival from 9 to 12 May at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, the American car brand unveiled the seventh generation Ford Mustang and Territory Sport.
With the latest sports utility vehicle (SUV) distinct visual upgrade to an already favored small SUV, incorporating modern design, spacious interiors, and cutting-edge technology and safety features, Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen is confident it will be a good pick for consumers.
“The New Territory Sport is a welcome addition to our Territory line-up in the Philippines, especially to our customers looking for a sporty and stylish small SUV. It takes the Territory’s modern design and styling up a notch, with unique exterior and interior accents matched by a smooth, technology-enhanced driving experience,” Breen said.
Also present in Ford’s presentation was the new Mustang that made Filipino motorists curious and look into it.
The muscle car will be sporting two variants: Ecoboost Premium at P3.499 million and the GT Premium at P3.999 million and will be released sometime this month.
Last Saturday, Ford announced its partnership with Marriott Hotel for its Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels kick off at the Urban Farm Grounds near the Manila Marriott Hotel and Sheraton Manila.
Those wanting to get a taste of Marriott’s culinary delights will be able to do so as the American car brand announced a partnership that will bring it closer to the masses.
The car of choice? The Ford Ranger.
Breen also attended the event and shares Manila Marriott’s vision of making connections.
“This is the kind of partnership that doesn’t always happen unless there are people that are up for having a good time and finding a way to put them together. Now at Ford Philippines we’re always looking for new and exciting ways to connect with customers, fans and certainly enthusiasts and we feel that this partnership will certainly make that a possibility and we’re counting on it,” Breen said.
“The collaboration will certainly see Ford, enabled by the next generation Ranger out there, support Marriott and that’s in its vision of bringing dining experiences as well as noble endeavors to communities across all of the Philippines, not just right here.”
Guests were able to get a taste of what’s to come. Each person was treated with two Marriott burgers with unlimited fries and drinks for P800 per person.
A bevy of ingredients and sauces were on display, giving each customer the freedom to customize their juicy burgers anyway they want.
For drinks, it’s a choice between Pepsi lemon lime or coffee, hot or cold, courtesy of Allegro Beverage.
The Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels will also be present at the Westin Manila, Sheraton Manila Bay, Marriott Clark, Fairfield in Cebu, Sheraton Mactan Cebu, Courtyard Iloilo, Four Points in Boracay and Four Points in Puerto Princesa.