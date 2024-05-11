Zambo Sur governor ‘grateful’ for PBBM farmers, fisherfolk assistance

The provincial government of Zamboanga del Sur has expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his unwavering assistance to Filipino farmers and fisherfolk as the President stressed that they are the backbone of the nation’s economy despite being the country’s poorest sector.

Zamboanga del Sur Governor Victor Yu said that Marcos' “Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families” in the province were a big help during his visits in Mindanao.

“I would like to thank the President, very concerned siya. Nakikita ko ‘yung care niya sa farmers natin. In fact, during our meeting, sabi niya, ‘Agriculture-based tayo na bayan. Paano ma-improve ang economy natin kung hindi natin matulungan ang mga farmers na pinaka-poorest sector of our country?’” the governor said in a radio interview.

“Very grateful and very thankful kami na mismong Pangulo ang pumunta sa region namin, nagbigay ng tulong, especially sa mga magsasaka natin. [He] expressed concern sa mga farmers natin and fisherfolk,” he added.

In response to the impact of El Niño on agriculture, Marcos conducted non-stop visits last Thursday and Friday to provide assistance to farmers and fisherfolk in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato, General Santos, South Cotabato, and Sarangani Province.

The President led the distribution of P60 million in financial assistance and various government services to farmers and fisherfolk in the Zamboanga Peninsula, P100 million in Sultan Kudarat and Cotabato, and P110 million in General Santos, South Cotabato and Sarangani.

Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu also expressed support for Marcos’ Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance, saying that “Bagong Pilipinas is the best Philippines we can ever give to the Filipino people.”

“When I received the call last week na darating ang ating mahal na Pangulo [sa ating lalawigan], nasabi po talaga natin na “Man of Words and Man of Action” [ang ating Pangulo]. Kaya tayo po sa Sultan Kudarat ay tunay na mapalad,” the Governor said.

“From the bottom of our hearts, Mr. President, kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa inyong suporta, sa inyong tiwala, at sa inyong pagmamahal sa sambayanang Pilipino,” he added.

General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao also told the President, “ang iyong pagkilala sa mga pakikibaka at balakid na nararanasan ng ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda ay nagpapakita ng inyong tunay na pangangalaga at pagmamahal sa kapakanan ng lahat ng miyembro ng ating lipunan.”

Likewise, General Santos City Rep. Loreto Acharon assured President Marcos that they are “101-percent” supportive of his administration and his brand of governance.

“Ipinangangako po ng ating mga constituents namin ni Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao na kami ay 101-percent susuporta sa iyong administrasyon, sa lahat ng iyong adhikain, sa lahat ng iyong programa, proyekto, iyong mga ninanais na tayo ay magkaroon ng Bagong Pilipinas. Kakampi niyo kami. Great ally niyo kami,” Rep. Acharon said.