Valenzuela cracks down on hospital detentions

The Valenzuela City Council has passed an ordinance prohibiting hospitals from detaining patients or their representatives over unpaid bills.

Ordinance 1178-2024, also known as the “Anti-Hospital Detention Ordinance,” establishes administrative penalties for violators.

The ordinance was prompted by reports of hospitals in Valenzuela resorting to the illegal practice of detaining patients or their families until unpaid bills were settled.

The ordinance aims to protect patients’ rights and ensure they are not held hostage due to financial difficulties. It also outlines specific prohibitions.

Hospitals and healthcare workers are barred from detaining patients or their representatives (Article II, Section 3) solely because of unpaid bills.

Additionally, hospitals cannot refuse to issue birth or death certificates for non-payment of fees (Article III, Section 5). However, the patient or representative must submit a notarized promissory note to the hospital.

Article IV, Section 8 outlines penalties for violations. A first offense carries a fine of P200,000 or a 30-day suspension of the business permit, or both, at the discretion of the mayor.

Subsequent offenses result in progressively higher fines and longer permit suspensions. The city mayor has the authority to lift suspensions once violations are addressed.