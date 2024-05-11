QCPD raps Manibela leader, 2 others

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) filed criminal charges against Manibela chairperson Mario S. Valbuena, Reggie Manlapig and Alvin Reyes for allegedly violating laws during a protest rally on 6 May.

Valbuena, Manlapig and Reyes organized a protest with about 500 participants opposing the government’s PUV Modernization Program. However, the QCPD said the rally caused significant public inconvenience and disruption.

Police from Batasan Police Station (PS 6) led by P/Lt. Col. Roldante Sarmiento was dispatched to the area to maintain peace and order.

When officers requested a permit for the assembly, the organizers failed to produce any documentation from the Quezon City local government.

The QCPD filed charges against Valbuena, Manlapig and Reyes with the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for violating Batas Pambansa 880, Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code (Alarm and Scandal), and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (Resistance and Disobedience).

The QCPD condemned the actions of the protest leaders and group members, stating that their conduct was unacceptable, especially considering the lack of a permit and the presence of police officers maintaining order.