Lifesaving readiness of NAIA staff shines

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eric Ines commended the swift action of the MIAA Medical Team at Terminal 3 after they revived an elderly female passenger who collapsed on 10 May.

The medical team, led by Dr. Blesylda Tatad Busto, rushed to the pre-departure area upon receiving a report of an unresponsive passenger. They found the patient breathing but unresponsive and immediately administered post-cardiac arrest procedures.

“Our Medical Response Teams did a great job. The Duty T3 Medical Team’s response was exemplary,” Ines said in a statement.

The patient, who was waiting for a Cebu Pacific flight with her family, was stabilized and given oxygen before being transported to Makati Medical Center by an MIAA ambulance. Her family accompanied her.

“We appreciate the gratitude from the patient’s family,” Dr. Busto said. “We were simply doing our job.”

Ines assured the public that MIAA’s emergency response teams are on high alert 24/7 to respond to any situation within the airport complex and may even assist in nearby emergencies.

The MIAA Emergency Services Department has two divisions: medical and fire and rescue. Its 300-strong personnel undergo regular aviation emergency preparedness training to comply with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.