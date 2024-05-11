Las Piñas police capture 2 most wanted persons

Las Piñas City police arrested two drug suspects identified by their aliases Jasan, 48, and Noy, 28, in separate anti-crime operations on Friday.

Jasan, listed as the eighth most wanted person in Barangay Talon, was apprehended in a joint operation by the warrant and subpoena and station intelligence sections.

He was arrested by virtue of a warrant for violating Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), docketed under Case 22-0358.

The warrant was issued by Judge Victor Aguba of Regional Trial Court Branch 255, Las Piñas City, on 21 February 2024.

Later that day, authorities arrested Noy, the ninth most wanted person for violating RA 9165, in Barangay Almanza Uno.

He was apprehended based on warrants issued by Judge Aguba on April 30, 2024, docketed under Case Nos. 22-0590 and 22-0591.