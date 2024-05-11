Fallen Manila poles snarl traffic

The road along Ronquillo Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila was temporarily closed over the weekend after a passing truck allegedly got caught in electric and telecommunication cables resulting in several poles falling.

According to the Manila Police District, the incident happened at 5:12 a.m. on Saturday, 11 May. The driver, who will face charges on damage to property, was identified as alias “John Mark,” 43 and a resident of San Miguel, Bulacan.

Authorities said John Mark was driving a dump truck traversing the westbound lane of Ronquillo Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila, when the incident happened.

Upon reaching the corner of F. Torres Street, Sta. Cruz, its top portion accidentally hit and dragged the cable wires installed, causing the wooden poles to fall.

No one was reported hurt while the amount of property damage was still being determined. An investigation into the incident was being undertaken.