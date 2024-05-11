Blacklisted Indian barred entry at NAIA 3

Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 stopped an Indian national blacklisted in 2023 from entering the Philippines.

BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BI-BCIU) acting chief Vincent Bryan Allas identified the man as Kulwinder Singh, who arrived on a Scoot Airlines flight from Singapore.

Allas said Singh was flagged by the BI’s database of undesirable foreigners. He was previously denied entry in 2023 due to concerns he might become a public charge.

Singh was denied entry and required to reboard the next available flight back to his point of origin.