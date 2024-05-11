Biazon has high hopes for new Munti cop chief

Muntinlupa City welcomed its new chief of police, Col. Robert Domingo, during a turnover ceremony on Friday.

Domingo replaced Col. Angel Garcillano, who served as Muntinlupa’s police chief for more than two years.

According to Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon, Garcillano served the city with a very good track record of law enforcement and community relations.

“I see him going to better and higher assignments in the future,” Biazon said.

Prior to Domingo’s appointment, he served as chief of District Investigation and Detective Management Division of the Eastern Police District and officer-in-charge of the same unit of the Manila Police District (MPD).

He also became station commander of MPD, and chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Regional Field Unit in the National Capital Region.

Biazon said that under the new leadership of Domingo, the city can look forward to the continuation and improvement of the programs of the Muntinlupa police force.

“He has a pleasant disposition but I can see his drive to show that he is not one to go soft on crime. I think he will make an effort to match, if not beat, the accomplishments of his predecessor,” Biazon added.