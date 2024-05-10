MCIA logs 2.7M Q1 passengers

The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) disclosed yesterday that it has welcomed 2,692,815 passengers from January to March 2024.

MCIA, the country’s second busiest airport, cited figures translating to a 19 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Domestic passengers account for the majority of the foot traffic with 1,910,676 and the rest are international passengers with 782,139.

The air traffic and cargo volume also increased during the first quarter of the year.

The flights in and out of the Mactan airport reached 23,542, about 15 percent higher compared to the same period in 2023.

Cargo volume went up to 14 million kilograms from 13.5 million kilograms in 2023.

MCIA is being co-managed by the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) and Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC.