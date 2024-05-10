First local pharma companies win awards in Singapore

The Philippines’ major pharmaceutical importers and distributors, I.E. Medica, Inc. and MedEthix Inc., were recently awarded three major healthcare awards at the Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards 2024 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The pharmaceutical companies received the Supply Chain Initiative of the Year, Hospital Partnership of the Year and the Most Differentiated Service of the Year awards. This marks the first time for native Philippine pharmaceutical brands to have won in these categories. The brands are active proponents in the importation, registration and supply of healthcare products in the Philippines.

I.E. Medica and MedEthix executives, Monaliza Balnig Salian, co-founder, president and CEO; and Ma. Victoria P. Sugapong, COO, accepted the awards on behalf of the pharma group.

Salian said, in her acceptance speech, “The Philippine pharmaceutical industry is heavily dependent on importation; thus, we continuously look for ways to improve our supply chain operations. As a young pharma group, I.E. Medica and MedEthix are aware of the overwhelming need of our countrymen for quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare solutions—and so we will continue to respond to these unmet needs, as Filipinos, for the Filipinos.”

Salian’s acceptance speech in the prestigious awards program is a fitting capstone to the young local pharma group’s contribution to easing the burden of healthcare for Filipinos. The awards conferred by the respected regional publication Healthcare Asia magazine put I.E. Medica and MedEthix in the league of outstanding pharma companies in Asia and the Pacific that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and have redefined pharmaceutical excellence.