Connect Phl, NZ better

The Philippines is bullish on increasing two-way tourism and trade with New Zealand with a proposal to restore direct flights with the Oceanic nation.

“Filipinos would love to go to New Zealand. And I believe that New Zealanders would like to see the Philippines, as well,” President Ferdinand Marcos told newly designated New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Catherine Rosemary McIntosh.

McIntosh presented her letter of credence to the President on 9 May, officially marking her duty as the new representative of New Zealand.

Marcos also shared the Philippine government’s plan for smaller regional airports to improve accessibility and mobility in and out of the country:

“We really are quite full. We need two new airports. We are in the process of building them but, for now, I think the way to go is to provide access to the smaller regional airports, which are close to or within the tourist destination. There’s the business [passengers], too, and we are also trying to decongest Manila.”

McIntosh, meanwhile, noted the volume of Philippine-bound passengers traveling via Sydney, Australia:

“A significant proportion of the Sydney-to-Manila passengers actually comes from New Zealand first. It’s a good proportion that, I think, we can make commercially viable.”

The ambassador commenced her assignment following the recent visit of a high-level business delegation led by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon last month.

The New Zealand government has reaffirmed its commitment to elevating its relationship with the Philippines to a more comprehensive partnership by 2026.

The prime minister had touched bases with Marcos on the possibility of linkages in the areas of fintech, clean tech and health tech, with New Zealand tech sector more than doubling in the past decade, making it the country’s second-largest export earner after dairy.

Fintech stands out as the fastest-growing and highest-grossing subsector in New Zealand.

New Zealand is also committed to stepping up its defense relationship with the Philippines.

Moreover, New Zealand has been keen in actively exploring future renewable-energy projects with the Philippines.

Approved investments from New Zealand between 2018 and 2022 amounted to $3.49 million in manufacturing, administrative and support service activities, wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

The two-way trade had reached NZ$1.4 billion for the year ending in December 2023, making the Philippines New Zealand’s 23rd-largest trading partner.