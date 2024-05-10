BuCor releases 195 PDLs

The Bureau of Corrections has released 195 persons deprived of liberty from 1 to 10 May of this year, bringing to 13,836 the total number of PDLs released under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Of the said number, released due to expiration of the maximum sentence (138), paroled (7) granted probation (5), and acquittal (45).

The released PDLs are from Correctional Institution for Women, 16; Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 20; Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 6; Leyte Regional Prison, 7; New Bilibid Prison Maximum Security Camp, 71; NBP- Medium Security Camp, 41; NBP Minimum Compound, 6; NBP Reception and Diagnostic Compound, 7; Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, 6; and San Ramon and Prison Penal Farm, 15.

Last month, a total of 805 PDLs were released from various prisons and penal farms due to:

•Expiration of their maximum sentence — 548

•Acquittal — 67

•Granted probation — 28

•Habeas corpus — 1

•Granted parole — 161