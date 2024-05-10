Bacoor fetes football club

The local government of Bacoor City in Cavite has recognized the achievement of the San Nicolas 1 Adonis Football Club which recently bagged the crown in the Under-10 Cavite Football Tournament last month.

This comes after the team paid a courtesy call to Bacoor Mayor Strike Revilla led by team owners and managers Jojo Gamboa and Manny Vasallaje along with Coach Khensu Mercado.

The Adonis team was supported by Sanguniang Barangay of San Nicolas 1 Barangay Chairperson Alfredo Kalinisan by providing vehicle service for their training as the team showcased exceptional skills and teamwork throughout the entire tournament resulting in their remarkable victory.

Revilla welcomed the Adonis team and expressed his congratulations on their outstanding achievement as he also commended the team's dedication and hard work, which led to their success in the tournament.

He stressed that being his constituents, he is also personally honored by the San Nicolas 1 Adonis Football Club team's achievement as he encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in their future endeavors.

The courtesy call at the Office of The Mayor last 6 May 2024, provided a platform to showcase the talent and sportsmanship of the young athletes in Bacoor City.