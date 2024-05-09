Teachers slam ‘snail-paced’ salary hike

A teachers’ group on Thursday slammed the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for its “snail-paced” study on salary adjustments for public servants.

“The government is very slow in making decisions when it comes to the benefit of teachers,” said Benjo Basas, national chairperson of Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC), emphasizing the urgent need for salary increases in 2024.

Basas said that despite knowing that the increase would be very little, teachers are anticipating it this year.

He cited the agency’s public pronouncements that the scheme for salary increases for civil servants is still under study and will be out within the first half of the year.

During the dialogue with DBM and TDC leaders in October 2023, the DBM also hinted of a budgetary allocation of more than P16 billion for government employees, including teachers. According to the meeting, the increase, which amounts to 2 to 8 percent of the current salaries, will take effect from the first to second quarter of 2024.

He said the delay in salary increase reflects the government’s low priority for teachers.

On 25 March 2024, the TDC wrote a letter to DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman asking for update on the said salary increase.