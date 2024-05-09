Man wanted for bigamy falls

A 49-year-old man wanted for bigamy since 2014 was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport police on Wednesday morning, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-ASG) said.

Acting on a tip that the suspect was accompanying his mother to her flight to Masbate, PNP-ASG agents caught the fugitive identified as a resident of Masbate City at the Departure Curbside of NAIA Terminal 4 in Pasay City.

To ensure transparency and accountability during the police operation, an alternate recording device was used.

Officers informed him of the nature of the arrest and apprised him of his constitutional rights under the Miranda Doctrine in the language he understood.

The suspect had outstanding arrest warrants for violating both Section 10(a) of Republic Act 7610, also known as the “Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act,” and Article 349 of the Revised Penal Code (Bigamy).

One warrant was issued by Judge Caroline Lacsamana Tobias or Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 7, Manila on 7 January 2014 for bigamy with a recommended bail of P24,000.

The other warrant was issued by Judge Abigail S. Domingo-Laylo of RTC Branch 73 in Malabon City for the violation of RA 7610 Sec. 10(a) with a recommended bail of P80,000.

Until his arrest warrant is returned to the court where it was acquired, the wanted person who has been arrested will remain in custody of the NAIA Police Station 4.

PNP-ASG Director PBGen Christopher N. Abrahano commended the excellent collaboration and diligent effort of the involved units, which resulted in the successful apprehension of a wanted individual.