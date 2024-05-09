Amb. Endo pays courtesy call on DOE Sec. Lotilla

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya paid a courtesy visit to Secretary of the Department of Energy (DOE) Raphael P.M. Lotilla on 9 May 2024, and discussed collaborative efforts aimed at advancing sustainable energy practices and fostering mutual growth.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in constructive dialogue on a range of topics, including renewable energy development, transition energy cooperation and technology transfer initiatives. The discussions underscored the shared commitment of Japan and the Philippines to promoting sustainable energy solutions and enhancing energy security in the region.

The meeting between the Ambassador of Japan and the Secretary of Energy of the Philippines marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the two nations. It sets the stage for future initiatives that will not only deepen bilateral relations but also pave the way for sustainable energy development and growth in the region.