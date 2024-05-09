Abalos salutes fire volunteer who lost house

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. on Thursday praised a fire volunteer who helped put out a blaze that also gutted his own house in Malate, Manila on Tuesday.

“What he displayed was an uncanny bravery and dedication, when he still faithfully carried out his duties as a firefighter even while in tears, after seeing his own house being razed to the ground by a fire that he was called to respond to in Malate, Manila on Tuesday,” Abalos said, referring to John Justin Gagarin of the Leveriza-Malate Fire and Rescue volunteers.

“The valor and sacrifice he demonstrated by choosing to help other victims first, instead of saving his own home is truly a topnotch display of heroism that is an inspiration to us all,” said the secretary who pledged assistance to Gagarin.

“Mabuhay ka, John Justin Gagarin, kasama ang libo-libong mga bumberong patuloy na iniaalay ang mga sarili para sa pagtupad ng kanilang tungkulin, na magligtas ng ating mga kababayan na biktima ng sunog at iba pang mga kalamidad! (Long live, John Justin Gagarin, and to the thousands of firefighters who continue to offer their lives to fulfill their duty to save fellow countrymen who are victims of fire and other calamities),” Abalos added.

People saw Gagarin with tears and sweat streaming down his face as he trained a water hose on the burning houses, including his own.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire started from a two-story house made of light materials at around 10:17 a.m. that day.

Firefighters were able to put the fire under control at 11:47 a.m. and extinguished it at 12:34 p.m.

The Leveriza-Malate Fire and Rescue and the 50 families who lost their homes to the fire are appealing for support in rebuilding their homes.