SPD cops apprehend four drug offenders

Elements of the Southern Police District (SPD) apprehended four persons involved in illegal drugs in successive operations conducted in Pateros and Las Pinas, respectively.

Report gathered showed an operation conducted by the Pateros Municipal Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit and Station Intelligence Section on 7 May 2024 at about 6:30 a.m. that resulted in the arrest of two drug suspects and seizure of shabu in Barangay San Roque in Pateros, Metro Manila.

Alias "Popoy", 50 years old and alias "Melissa", 45 years old, listed as pusher-users were arrested in their residences.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of 13 plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance of suspected shabu, weighing 50.45 grams with a standard value of ₱343,060.00, a ₱1,000.00 buy-bust money, a black coin purse, a digital weighing scale, and an cellular phone.

Both suspects are currently under the custody of Pateros MPS, pending further investigation, and the filing of appropriate charges in connection with the violation of the Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, also on the same date at about 2:20 a.m., personnel of Las Piñas City Police Station, while conducting the OPLAN Galugad at Malunggay Street, Corner Hilahis, Barangay BF International CAA, Las Piñas City apprehended three more individuals involved in illegal activities.

They were identified as alias "Abdul", "Rick", and "Migs", residing in the cities of Parañaque, Pasay, and Las Piñas, respectively.

All the three suspects were also taken into custody and are facing complaints for the violation of Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), and the Republic Act No. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

Recovered from the suspects were two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance, also suspected to be shabu, weighing approximately 0.36 grams with an estimated street value of ₱2,448.00, one improvised shotgun (sumpak) loaded with live ammunitions, and one 9mm Jennings pistol with one magazine loaded with four live ammunitions.