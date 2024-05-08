Parañaque hosts job fair at Sucat mall

The city government of Parañaque is calling on jobseekers to drop by at the job fair it is hosting at a shopping mall in Barangay San Isidro in Sucat district on Friday, 10 May 2024.

The city government said the job fair is organized by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), the Department of Labor and Employment and Waltermart Sucat.

The job fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 2nd floor Activity Center of said mall.

Jobseekers are required to wear smart casual attire and bring at least 10 copies of their resumé.

Interested applicants must register through the PESO Parañaque Facebook Page.