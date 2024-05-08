Muntinlupa rolls out coop loans

The Muntinlupa city government and a transport cooperative signed a memorandum of agreement on a P300,000 loan assistance for the former last 6 May.

According to the Muntinlupa City Cooperative Development Office (MCCDO), the loan to the Samahan ng Drayber ng Alabang-Sucat (SDAS) transport cooperative is in line with its Cooperative Loan Assistance Program (CLAP) which aims to assist transport cooperatives in the city.

The SDAS is the first transport cooperative in the city to receive loan assistance under CLAP, the MCCDO said.

Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon said the SDAS will use the loan for the purchase of maintenance supplies for their vehicles and for setting up a spare parts business for their members and non-members.

“Tulong ito ng city government para sa transport sector dito sa ating lungsod. Maraming salamat sa ating City Cooperative Development Office at sa ating Sangguniang Panlungsod (This help is from the city government for the transport sector. Many thanks to our City Cooperative Development Office and our City Council),” Biazon said.

The local government said the loan is the first of many that will benefit transport coops.