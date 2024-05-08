Japan supports food security, livelihood boosters in Zamboanga del Norte

The Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Philippines have partner to promote food security and economic empowerment in the Bangsamoro region's Special Geographic Area (SGA).

As part of the project, entitled “Enhancing Food Security and Livelihood in Bangsamoro.”, this collaboration sought to provide food security and livelihood assistance to conflict-affected, marginalized, and underserved Bangsamoro communities within and outside the core territory of the Bangsamoro region. On a larger scale the collaboration, fosters peacebuilding and sustainable development in communities affected by conflict.

In 2023, with support from Japan, UNDP facilitated peaceful resolutions in the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) community in Zamboanga del Norte's Pigcawayan cluster. After a community dialogue, the Sirawai local government repaired a damaged mosque, thanks to a 'bayanihan' effort involving local authorities, security forces, and community members.

Japan's backing also supported the UNDP to provide 7,000 oil palm seedlings to the MILF community, supporting the establishment of a 50-hectare plantation. This initiative boosts local economies by creating long-term livelihood opportunities for former MILF combatants and their families. Japan's contribution extends to technical guidance through the Sirawai Plywood and Lumber Corporation (SPLC), ensuring proper farm techniques and market security for future harvests.

The restoration of the mosque now symbolizes renewed harmony, offering a place for prayer and community gatherings.