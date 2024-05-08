Illegal gun, ammo seller arrested

Pasay City policemen arrested a man suspected of selling firearms inside a building along Gil Puyat Avenue corner Taft Avenue, Barangay 49.

The suspect was identified as alias Emiliano, 38, and resident of Cavite City.

He is facing charges of violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunitions Act) after he was arrested by Patrolmen Delmar Mayoya and George S. Hilario Jr. of the Quick Response Team of the Pasay City Police Station (PCPS).

According to investigators, at approximately 12:30 p.m. of 6 May 2024, Mayoya and Hilario were alerted by a concerned citizen about an individual allegedly selling firearms inside the THA Building. Mayoya disguised himself as a security guard and approached the suspect.

Upon engagement, the suspect, without hesitation, revealed a firearm loaded with a magazine assembly from his backpack. When questioned about the necessary documents for the firearm, including the License to Own and Possess Firearms Firearm Registration, and Permit to Carry Outside Residence, the suspect failed to produce any.

Mayoya swiftly arrested the suspect and seized one Cal. 45 Armscor firearm bearing serial number 1102870, along with an inserted magazine assembly loaded with six live ammunition rounds.

The arrested suspect and the confiscated evidence were turned over to the Investigation and Detective Management Section of PCPS for further investigation.