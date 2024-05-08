Forty slots for interns open

The local government of Muntinlupa is looking for individuals who are interested in pursuing a career in public service through the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DoLE) Government Internship Program (GIP).

The city government has 40 slots available for the GIP, which aims to provide opportunities for young workers to serve the general public through the projects and services of government agencies and offices at both local and national level.

The internship will have a duration of 3 months and interns will be assigned in Muntinlupa City.

Applicants, both male and female, must be 18 to 24 years old, a resident of Muntinlupa and a Bachelor’s degree graduate between 2022 to 2024.

Individuals with no work experience are also eligible to apply for an internship slot.

Applicants should also bring a resume, a 2x2 ID picture, a photocopy of a valid ID, and any photocopies of the following: Transcript of Records; College Diploma; Certificate of Graduation.

A certificate of residency issued by the barangay for the purpose of “GIP” and a photocopy of the Muntinlupa Care Card is also required.

The Muntinlupa local government unit said interested applicants may apply and submit their requirements at the ground floor of the MCTI Building in Barangay Putatan.

Applicants must also register through the Muntinlupa PESO Facebook page.