EPD, SPD nab 9 drug suspects

Agents of the Eastern Police District (EPD) and Southern Police District (SPD) arrested nine drug suspects in separate operations in Pasig City, Pateros and Las Piñas City on Tuesday.

A drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City Tuesday afternoon nabbed suspects Noel, 26; Jacqiline, 25; Jay-r, 27; and Rowena, 48; all residents of the village.

Operatives of the EPD’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized from the four suspects during the buy-bust operation at No. 836, Bagong Pag-asa, Bolante Uno were several sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 50.74 grams with a standard drug price of P345,032, P500 buy-bust money, and P6,000 boodle money.

The suspects are now detained at the Pasig City Police Station custodial facility and will be charged with violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In the operation conducted by the Pateros Municipal Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Station Intelligence Section at about 6:30 a.m. of 7 May, Alias Popoy, 50, and alias Melissa, 45, were arrested at their residence in Barangay San Roque, Pateros.

Seized from them were 13 plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing 50.45 grams with standard drug price value of P343,060, P1,000 buy-bust money, a black coin purse, a digital weighing scale, and an iPhone.

Both suspects are currently under the custody of Pateros MPS pending further investigation and filing of complaint for violation of RA 9165.

Also on the same date at about 2:20 a.m., personnel of Las Piñas City Police Station conducting OPLAN Galugad in Malunggay corner Hilahis streets in Barangay BF International CAA apprehended three individuals involved in illegal activities.

They were identified as alyas Abdul, Rick and Migs, residents of Parañaque, Pasay and Las Piñas, respectively.

The three suspects were taken into custody and are facing complaints for violation of RA 9165 and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).