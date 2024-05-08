Cebu Mayor Rama suspended for 6 months

The Office of the Ombudsman has preventively suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama for six months.

In a resolution issued by Ombudsman Samuel Martires, it said that they had seen sufficient grounds to preventively suspend Rama for the complaint of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a public officer, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest among others.

The case stemmed from the complaint filed by four city hall tax mappers, who were reassigned and were not paid of their salaries.

Rama, for his part, refused to comment on the matter as he has yet to receive a copy of the suspension order from the Ombudsman.

“I do not know what they are talking about... How can I be into preventive suspension when I have not received a copy of any complaint,” Rama told media.

Aside from Rama, seven other city hall officials were also included in the suspension order. They are City Administrator Atty. Collin Rossell, City Assessor Theresa Rossell, Francis May Jacaban, Angelique Cabugao, Jay-Ar Pescante, Lester Joey Beniga and Nelyn Sanrojo.

City Hall allegedly failed to pay the four employees of their wages for 10 months.

The four were regular employees of the Cebu City Assessor’s Office namely: Maria Almicar Diongzon, Filomena Atuel, Chito dela Cerna and Sybil Ann Ybañez.

Ybañez when interviewed by media said the problem started in June 2023 when they received a reassignment order.

It was in 16 April 2024 when the four brought out the issue to media. Since July 2023, the four were not paid their salaries for nearly 10 months.