Amb. Endo pays courtesy call on NEDA Sec. Balisacan

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya on 8 May 2024 paid a courtesy call on NEDA Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan and exchanged views on Japan-Philippines economic and development relations.

During the meeting, Ambassador Endo committed that both Japanese public and private sectors would continue to support President Marcos' "Build Better More" policy, including ODA infrastructure projects.

Similarly, Secretary Balisacan, thanked Japan for its continuous support and said he would strive to achieve national development goals in partnership with Japan.

Both pledged to collaborate closely to advance Japan-Philippines relations.