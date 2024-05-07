PNP chief vows hike in cops’ benefits

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday vowed to increase the benefits of the 228,000-strong police force nationwide.

“We will increase some more [benefits]. We are adding the legal assistance and health card. That’s the biggest problem now by the lowly policemen,” Marbil told reporters during his first command visit at the National Capital Region Police Office at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

Marbil said the PNP will be partnering with financial institutions for the health cards and even for the legal assistance.

Marbil also emphasized the need to provide free medical and legal assistance to uniformed police personnel to boost their morale.

Marbil dismissed reports that the rice allowances of uniformed police personnel had been reallocated as food allowance for persons deprived of liberty.