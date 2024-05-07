Morong now has next gen emergency response system

Morong, Rizal, a second-class municipality, is now the very first local government unit in the Philippines with a first-class, next generation emergency response and public safety system to respond to emergency calls and ensure the protection of its residents.

Morong Mayor Sidney Soriano, Vice Mayor Jose Fred Feliciano and other key municipal officials signed an agreement with NGA Philippines, the local subsidiary of multinational corporation NGA 911, LLC headquartered in California, USA in April last year to provide the town with world-class and complete solutions for emergency communication and public safety services.

NGA is known globally as the innovator of emergency calling technology, and the leader in Next Generation 911 (NG911) emergency communications worldwide. The NGA NG911 system is built on the industry standards adopted by the National Emergency Number Association in the United States and the European Emergency Number Association.

Now the local government of Morong is ready to respond accurately and efficiently to disasters, accidents, medical emergencies and other distress calls, using the NGA NG911 state of the art digital technology that can save lives and property in the fastest possible time.

“I welcome you all to the inauguration of the Morong, Rizal Emergency 911 Command Center with Next Generation Advanced technology — the very first in the Province of Rizal, the first in the country and in Asia. It has always been our utmost desire to be able to respond to emergencies and crisis situations, effectively and efficiently so that we can provide good public service to the people. Today is the culmination of that dream,” Soriano said.

NGA Philippines country head Robert Llaguno said Morong’s investment in the emergency NGA911 system, presently used in the United States, pioneers the use of technology in the country that will revolutionize the way and speed with which the local government unit can handle emergencies.

“All 911 calls to the Morong DRRM Command Center are now fully recorded and conference and transfer facilities are now seamless,” explained Llaguno. “There is more efficient dispatch and coordination, because IoT capabilities enhance situational awareness that include CCTV streams, GPS location and other early warning devices that can now be integrated to the system.”

Llaguno said the activation of 911 as Morong’s emergency number is aligned with Executive Order 56 of 2018 that institutionalized 911 as the emergency hotline and nationwide emergency answering point replacing Patrol 117.