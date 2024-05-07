Manila installs automated weather station to gear up for La Niña

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) installed an automated weather station (AWS) in the city as preparation for La Niña.

According to Manila DRRM, the purpose of the AWS is to monitor the weather and collect data to issue an immediate notification regarding future weather conditions.

La Niña is characterized by cooler sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

Historically, pre-developing La Niña events are associated with below-normal rainfall.

Combined with the lingering effects of El Niño, this could lead to a slight delay in the start of the rainy season in the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the Philippines can expect more tropical cyclones in the latter part of 2025 during the La Niña season.

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), there is a 62 percent chance of the La Niña phenomenon developing from June to August.