Manila gears up for La Niña

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) has installed an automated weather station (AWS) in the city in preparation for La Niña.

The AWS will allow the MDRRMO to collect weather data and issue an immediate notification regarding future weather conditions.

La Niña is characterized by cooler sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) says there is a 62 percent chance of the La Niña phenomenon developing from June to August.

Historically, pre-developing La Niña events are associated with below-normal rainfall. Combined with the lingering effects of El Niño, however, this could lead to a slight delay in the start of the rainy season in the Philippines.

PAGASA forecasts more tropical cyclones in the latter part of the year, during the La Niña season.