Four arrested over smuggling of Ecstasy worth P85M

Illegal drugs worth P85 million and coming from the Netherlands were intercepted by airport, customs, drug enforcement agency police at the Central Mail Exchange Center of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Complex in Pasay City on 6 May 6, according to the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

The parcel arrived in the country on 19 March declared as dog food, but it contained Ecstacy, also known as “party drugs,” concealed inside eight packages of dog food, Port of NAIA officials said. A total of 50,000 pieces of Ecstasy were discovered on the said parcel.

A Manila councilor who allegedly accompanied the suspected claimants of the contraband was among those arrested.

The BoC-NAIA confirmed that four individuals who received the contrabands were arrested.

One of the four individuals arrested was the male consignee from Cabanatuan, while the other three suspects were his friends, a couple, and a councilor from Manila who joined to claim the said parcel.

Authorities are still conducting an investigation to determine who else is involved in the smuggling attempt of illegal drugs into the country.