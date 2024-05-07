Andrea Brillantes’ ‘Dear Face’

The 21-year-old actress shared that it was one of her manifestations to become a part of Dear Face, revealing that she has been using their products for a year and has loved them ever since.

“Malaki talaga influence ng friend ko, so kapag nakikita ko (‘yung product), palagi ko sinasabi sa sarili ko, sana kunin nila ako kasi gumagamit talaga ako (My friend really has a big influence on me, so when I see [the product], I always tell myself ‘I hope they choose me because I really use it’),” she said.

Dear Face’s Beauty Milk Melon is skincare in a drink. It is packed with hydrolyzed collagen, which helps in better digestion, promotes heart and joint health, and makes skin look renewed and youthful.

What sets Dear Face Beauty Milk Melon apart from other beauty products is its unique and delicious blend of ceramide, Japan glutathione, Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and probiotics — essential key ingredients that not only make skin healthier but also improve the health of one’s hair, joints, nails and muscles.

Brillantes shared her excitement about High Street, the highly-anticipated sequel of the successful youth-oriented show Senior High that concluded last January.

“Mapapanuod niyo ulit si Sky Love Cruz (Brillantes’ character) at ang buong Northfordians, so magkikita-kita tayo ulit next, next week, (You’ll get to see Sky Love Cruz and all the Northfordians, so we’ll see each other again next, next week),” she said.

High Street will be back on the small screen on 13 May, featuring the return of the biggest names in the industry. Apart from Brillantes, Xyriel Manabat, Juan Karlos, Elijah Canlas, Daniella Stranner, and more will reprise their roles in the much-awaited television show.