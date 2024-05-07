Ambassador Endo pays courtesy call on Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel

Ambassador Endo Kazuya paid a courtesy call on Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel on 7 May 2024. They discussed the agricultural relations of Japan and the Philippines.

During the meeting, Ambassador Endo conveyed Japanese support for the Philippine agriculture sector. He also expressed his eagerness to further cooperate towards the establishment of a sustainable agro-food system in both countries during the 1st Meeting of the Philippines-Japan Joint Committee on Agriculture, scheduled for the end of May, based on the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in 2023.

Similarly, Secretary Laurel thanked Japan for its cooperation in agriculture-related areas and expressed his enthusiasm for developing sustainable agriculture and promoting agricultural trade between the two countries.

Both pledged to collaborate closely to advance Japan-Philippines agriculture relations.