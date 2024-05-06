QCPD ops impounded 295 motorcycles

Some 295 motorcycles were impounded by the Quezon City Police District’s ‘No plate, No travel’ policy, QCPD Director, Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said,

Maranan added the motorcycles were apprehended in a series of anti-criminality checkpoints across Quezon City in collaboration with the Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) from 26 April to 5 May by various police stations and units of QCPD.

Maranan said on top of these operations was the District Tactical Motorized Unit (DTMU), spearheaded by P/Lt. Col. Von Alejandrino, which played a significant role leading to the impoundment of 113 motorcycles, followed by the District Traffic Enforcement Unit (DTEU), led by Lt. Col. Joseph dela Cruz, who also strictly enforced the policy, resulting in the seizure of 21 motorcycles.

Additionally, the Anonas Police Station 9 under P/Lt. Col. Ferdinand Casiano impounded 16 motorcycles and with the collective endeavors of other police stations and units, 145 motorcycles were successfully confiscated.

Keeping street order

Meanwhile, Maranan said there is a continued release of motorcycles to the owners upon payment of fines or submission of relevant documents for their vehicles, while the unclaimed motorcycles were temporarily held in the custody of DTEU and DTMU for safekeeping.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to maintain order on our streets and uphold the law for the safety and security of all citizens,” he said, as the police official emphasized his command’s continuous commitment to enforce the policy, and the importance of these operations.