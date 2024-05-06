P580K drugs, weed headline MPD haul

Another day, another drug bust in what is becoming a routine in the capital city as the Manila Police District (MPD) said it had seized over P580,000 worth of marijuana and shabu from multiple drug stings in the city from 28 April to 4 May.

The MPD, on Monday, reported arresting 41 suspects in possession of 85.57 grams of shabu and 6.83 grams of marijuana with an estimated price value of P582,696.

Additionally, the MPD also arrested 65 individuals from its Wanted Person list, while 14 firearms were seized from 14 arrested suspects.

Community issues

Meanwhile, 1,525 violators of various city ordinances and special laws, including smoking and drinking in public places, were also apprehended.

Other city ordinances with arrested violators include 139 obstructions, 1,292 half-naked individuals, 207 minors violating curfew, and two urinating in public.

Further, the MPD reported that there were nearly 500 citations made for violation of traffic laws and other city ordinances.

“The Manila Police District is committed to a proactive brand of policing and will be tenacious in our anti-criminality campaign to ensure public safety and public order in the city of Manila,” Brig. Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay said.